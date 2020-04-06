Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,467 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,809 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,204,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $2,572,048,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 15,514.4% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,938,107 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912,886 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 782.9% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,724,769 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $391,758,000 after buying an additional 2,416,143 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,553,147 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $9,715,766,000 after buying an additional 1,431,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $194,314,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded up $4.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $98.31. 13,371,579 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,297,884. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.37.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Guggenheim lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet lowered Walt Disney from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.91.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

