Bangor Savings Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,725 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VEA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $898,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 982,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,850,330. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $28.46 and a twelve month high of $44.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.45.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.