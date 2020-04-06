Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.27 Million Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 54.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 89.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 111,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,451,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,109,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,724,711,000 after buying an additional 105,425 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $999,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Public Storage by 1.7% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Public Storage by 4.4% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 26,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Public Storage from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Public Storage from $255.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Cfra cut their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Public Storage from $202.00 to $201.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.11.

PSA stock traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $201.82. 750,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,808,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.66 and its 200-day moving average is $220.48. The company has a market cap of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a PEG ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $155.37 and a 12 month high of $266.76.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $717.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.13 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 53.41%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At March 31, 2019, we had: (i) interests in 2,444 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 164 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 231 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at March 31, 2019.

