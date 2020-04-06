Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.62 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,592 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,846,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,748,000 after purchasing an additional 68,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 380,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,242,000 after purchasing an additional 85,867 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,470,000 after acquiring an additional 16,271 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 136,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 9,679 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 75,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 7,752 shares during the last quarter.

SJNK stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.09. The stock had a trading volume of 603,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,309,202. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.42 and a 1-year high of $27.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.44.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.