Bangor Savings Bank Has $11.04 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 427,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,639 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $11,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,984,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,576,145 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,607 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,237 shares in the last quarter.

SCHF stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $25.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 949,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,416,394. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.90 and a 12 month high of $34.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.88.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

