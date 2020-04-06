Bangor Savings Bank Has $2.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,073,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $248,894,000 after buying an additional 320,977 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,590,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $209,843,000 after buying an additional 125,793 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2,510.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,376,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,450,000 after buying an additional 1,323,369 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 771,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,482,000 after buying an additional 78,759 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 715,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,957,000 after buying an additional 69,117 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VT traded up $3.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.38. 2,070,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,305,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.60. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.23.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

