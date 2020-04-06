Bangor Savings Bank Has $31.60 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 515,858 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,246 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.20% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $31,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Spectrum Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of SCHX traded up $3.27 on Monday, reaching $62.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,664,142. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $52.05 and a twelve month high of $81.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.47 and a 200-day moving average of $73.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.3383 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

