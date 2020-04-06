Bangor Savings Bank Has $60.83 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 11.3% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $60,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,340,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,282,056,000 after buying an additional 686,335 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,645,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,299,000 after buying an additional 353,088 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,814,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,839,000 after buying an additional 266,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,875,000 after acquiring an additional 456,966 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $13.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $262.64. The company had a trading volume of 571,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,184. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $307.78. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

