Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB)

Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 317,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,382 shares during the quarter. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.75% of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAB. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,860,000 after purchasing an additional 75,885 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 744,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,568,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 718,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,749,000 after purchasing an additional 37,528 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its position in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 463,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,037 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 384,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter.

BAB stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $30.88. 24,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,283. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $22.52 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.03.

Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Profile

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

