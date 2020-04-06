Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 202,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the quarter. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank owned 0.24% of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $11,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter worth $149,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 16,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $4,869,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 84.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 16,974 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.54. 21,392 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 832,341. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $59.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $57.30 and its 200-day moving average is $55.83.

