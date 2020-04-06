Bangor Savings Bank Increases Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 173,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,519 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF makes up about 1.1% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.12% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $5,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,077,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,751 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,644,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,558,000 after buying an additional 1,431,799 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,125,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,372,000 after buying an additional 1,227,866 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,940,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,177,000 after buying an additional 355,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,378,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,289,000 after acquiring an additional 309,767 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock traded up $2.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.71. The company had a trading volume of 308,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,755,138. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.117 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

