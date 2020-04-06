Bangor Savings Bank Invests $1.03 Million in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,186 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Xilinx in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XLNX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $116.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.70. 245,876 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,200,073. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.68 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $80.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.52.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $723.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.73 million. Xilinx had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 33.38%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Xilinx Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

