Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 33,406 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 635,166 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,406 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up 5.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $31,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 31,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4,694.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 849,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,372,000 after buying an additional 831,592 shares in the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 146.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 7,615 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 196.4% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 6,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 242.9% in the first quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 842,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,038,000 after acquiring an additional 596,897 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.68. 9,477,114 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.