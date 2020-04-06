Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 37,177 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 604,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,177 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up 5.8% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned approximately 0.45% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $31,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 361.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $51.63. 63,716 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,767,918. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.71.

