Bangor Savings Bank Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,058 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 2.6% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 24,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 332.0% in the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 52,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 40,314 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 73,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 38,625 shares during the period. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,019 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.16. The stock had a trading volume of 1,242,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,949,314. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.60. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $45.92.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

