Bangor Savings Bank Raises Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 16.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 234,244 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank owned about 0.09% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $4,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 46,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHE stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,418,798. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day moving average of $25.70. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.32 and a twelve month high of $28.23.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

