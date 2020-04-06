Bangor Savings Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IBB. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Shares of IBB stock traded up $3.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $109.95. The company had a trading volume of 3,261,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,222,621. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.42 and a 200-day moving average of $112.76. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $92.15 and a 12-month high of $123.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.0554 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

