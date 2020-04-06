Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,215 Shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $626,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in American Water Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,609,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 84,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in American Water Works by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after purchasing an additional 271,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners bought a new position in American Water Works in the 3rd quarter worth $423,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael A. Sgro sold 9,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $1,308,330.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,166.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Loyd A. Warnock sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.74, for a total value of $853,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,424,920.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,750 shares of company stock worth $2,806,948. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $128.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.57.

NYSE:AWK traded up $8.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $122.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 549,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $127.72 and a 200-day moving average of $124.89. American Water Works Company Inc has a 1 year low of $92.00 and a 1 year high of $141.70.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $928.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

