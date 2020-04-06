Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,510 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bangor Savings Bank reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 1.0% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $5,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,482,090 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $18,311,057,000 after acquiring an additional 789,746 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $3,783,310,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,005,385,000 after purchasing an additional 71,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 17,197,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $5,049,165,000 after buying an additional 225,304 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $14.31 on Monday, reaching $255.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,393,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,243,048. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.27 and a 1-year high of $327.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $373.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Apple from to in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Apple from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.66.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total transaction of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

