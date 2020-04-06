Bangor Savings Bank Sells 808 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bangor Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 808 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 0.5% of Bangor Savings Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 511.4% during the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Sunday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded PepsiCo from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Evercore ISI upgraded PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Cfra raised PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.90.

NASDAQ PEP traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $130.03. 3,598,452 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,970. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.42 and a 1-year high of $147.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.57.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 54.16% and a net margin of 10.89%. The company had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.08%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

