Bangor Savings Bank Sells 824 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Bangor Savings Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,051 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 824 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. 72.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $8.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $161.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,884,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,431,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,216.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.96. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $116.13 and a 1-year high of $190.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 2.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $161.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.42.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,589,670.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

