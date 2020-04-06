Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 113,548 Shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 485,495 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,548 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.95% of OFG Bancorp worth $11,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in OFG Bancorp by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after buying an additional 188,758 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $4,127,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OFG Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $2,872,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 728,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,197,000 after acquiring an additional 96,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in OFG Bancorp by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,764,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after acquiring an additional 71,812 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

In other OFG Bancorp news, SVP Rafael Cruz sold 20,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.27, for a total value of $408,440.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jorge Colon purchased 11,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.96 per share, with a total value of $200,942.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 50,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $849,696. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 42,954 shares of company stock valued at $503,222. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $9.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $530.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. OFG Bancorp has a one year low of $8.63 and a one year high of $24.95.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $98.92 million for the quarter. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 11.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. OFG Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.28%.

Several research firms have issued reports on OFG. ValuEngine downgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OFG Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. OFG Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

About OFG Bancorp

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides various banking and financial services. It operates in three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto, and mortgage lending products; financial planning, insurance, financial services, and investment brokerage; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

