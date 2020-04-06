Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 22,499 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd (NYSE:MYN) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 855,029 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,499 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.16% of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd worth $11,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,241 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 85.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,544 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 6,259 shares during the period. BEAM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd in the 4th quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 26,032 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,022 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYN stock opened at $11.51 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.96.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0425 per share. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th.

About BlackRock MuniYield New York Insured Fnd

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

