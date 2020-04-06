Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 2,767 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.47% of Plexus worth $10,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PLXS. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Plexus by 112.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143,563 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $352,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new stake in Plexus in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Plexus by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 77,838 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,989,000 after acquiring an additional 9,113 shares during the period. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

PLXS stock opened at $50.34 on Monday. Plexus Corp. has a twelve month low of $35.16 and a twelve month high of $86.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.