Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 36,334 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc (NYSE:HASI) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 337,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,334 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.51% of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HASI. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,101,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,617,000 after purchasing an additional 144,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 262,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,456 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 610.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 94,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 81,117 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap by 81.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 173,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 78,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,185,000. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HASI stock opened at $17.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 21.78, a current ratio of 21.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap Inc has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $39.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.96%. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP J Brendan Herron sold 19,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $714,871.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.93 per share, for a total transaction of $84,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 280,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,579.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 11,186 shares of company stock worth $209,496. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HASI. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from to in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustnbl Infrstr Cap from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

