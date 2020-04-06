Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 77,114 Shares of Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Cae Inc (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) by 22.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,665 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,114 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.16% of CAE worth $11,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of CAE by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CAE by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered shares of CAE from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of CAE in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of CAE from $45.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.88.

NYSE CAE opened at $11.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.46. Cae Inc has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $31.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.48.

CAE (NYSE:CAE) (TSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The aerospace company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CAE had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $699.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.60 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cae Inc will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.0828 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

