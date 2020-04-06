Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Holdings in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.19% of Haemonetics worth $11,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Haemonetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haemonetics in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Haemonetics during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Haemonetics by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,636 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. CJS Securities raised shares of Haemonetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $148.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.67.

HAE opened at $98.40 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.80. Haemonetics Co. has a 52-week low of $63.41 and a 52-week high of $140.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.69.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.18. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.40 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michelle L. Basil sold 395 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $38,710.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jacqueline Scanlan sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $130,549.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,812 shares of company stock valued at $180,824 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

