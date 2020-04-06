Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF (NASDAQ:FCEF) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 31.58% of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF worth $11,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 19,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF by 101.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF alerts:

FCEF stock opened at $15.31 on Monday. First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $23.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.84.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were issued a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 11th.

Featured Article: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust CEF Income Opportunity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.