Bank of America Corp DE Buys 137,325 Shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BRP Inc (NASDAQ:DOOO) by 137.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 237,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,325 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.27% of BRP worth $10,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DOOO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of BRP by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in BRP during the 4th quarter valued at about $565,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in BRP in the fourth quarter valued at about $753,000. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new stake in BRP during the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd increased its holdings in shares of BRP by 276.3% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 22,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares in the last quarter. 29.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $14.05 on Monday. BRP Inc has a 1-year low of $12.97 and a 1-year high of $56.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.47.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DOOO shares. ValuEngine lowered BRP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of BRP in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut BRP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered shares of BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. BRP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.84.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

