Bank of America Corp DE Buys 410,411 Shares of BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in BEST Inc. (NYSE:BEST) by 24.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,076,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410,411 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.56% of BEST worth $11,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in BEST by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 558,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BEST during the fourth quarter worth $870,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at about $560,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of BEST in the third quarter valued at about $1,471,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in BEST during the third quarter worth about $1,348,000. 26.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BEST stock opened at $5.11 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.87 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. BEST Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.01 and a 12 month high of $6.74.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. BEST had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BEST Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

BEST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of BEST in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded BEST from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BEST currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.23.

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

