Bank of America Corp DE Buys 6,876 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,284 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,876 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.29% of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF worth $10,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JHEM. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 718.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 5,792 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,417,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 134,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 65,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 155,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,188 shares in the last quarter.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA JHEM opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.80. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.48 and a 52-week high of $27.25.

See Also: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.