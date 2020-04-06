Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Holdings in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in Potlatchdeltic Corp (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 243,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,627 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of Potlatchdeltic worth $10,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,383,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,130,000 after purchasing an additional 76,514 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 695,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,102,000 after buying an additional 79,985 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Potlatchdeltic by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 653,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,275,000 after buying an additional 207,609 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Potlatchdeltic by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 507,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,945,000 after buying an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Potlatchdeltic by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 391,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,927,000 after acquiring an additional 59,798 shares in the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Potlatchdeltic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Potlatchdeltic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ PCH opened at $25.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.74. Potlatchdeltic Corp has a one year low of $22.40 and a one year high of $45.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.41.

Potlatchdeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $203.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.69 million. Potlatchdeltic had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Potlatchdeltic Corp will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Potlatchdeltic’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Temple sold 2,116 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $88,152.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Eric J. Cremers sold 7,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $297,589.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,443,031 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a medium density fiberboard plant, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

