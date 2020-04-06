Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 351,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,793 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.35% of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF worth $10,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 45,507,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,357,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,241 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,948,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,493,000 after buying an additional 235,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,264,000 after buying an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. CLS Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 1,256,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,490,000 after buying an additional 18,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 557,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 35,457 shares during the last quarter.

FNDE stock opened at $20.43 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $30.37.

Recommended Story: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.