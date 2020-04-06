Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in Boise Cascade Co (NYSE:BCC) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 295,722 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,034 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.76% of Boise Cascade worth $10,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Boise Cascade by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 176,552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,753,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the 4th quarter worth $17,219,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,525 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 365,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,338,000 after acquiring an additional 156,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Boise Cascade by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,035 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 20,413 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCC opened at $21.39 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $912.10 million, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.18. Boise Cascade Co has a 52 week low of $20.08 and a 52 week high of $41.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200 day moving average of $34.91.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.85) earnings per share. Boise Cascade’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade Co will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. TheStreet lowered Boise Cascade from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

