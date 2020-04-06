Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 76,841 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 1.65% of Ruth’s Hospitality Group worth $10,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 205.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 5,421 shares during the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group stock opened at $5.53 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.20 million, a P/E ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.37. Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $27.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $135.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.76 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 44.54% and a net margin of 9.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RUTH. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Raymond James cut their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. CL King started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research report on Monday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

About Ruth’s Hospitality Group

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.