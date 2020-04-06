Bank of America Corp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its holdings in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 61,874 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.88% of NOW worth $10,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in NOW by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 115,218 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 732,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,239,000 after buying an additional 401,849 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in NOW by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 777,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,741,000 after buying an additional 133,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in NOW by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,353,389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,211,000 after buying an additional 52,313 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in NOW during the fourth quarter worth about $621,000.

DNOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

NYSE:DNOW opened at $4.76 on Monday. NOW Inc has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $15.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average is $10.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market cap of $541.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 1.86.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The company had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that NOW Inc will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

