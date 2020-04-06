Bank of America Corp DE Grows Holdings in KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of KB Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 278,320 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,922 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.07% of KB Financial Group worth $11,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in KB Financial Group by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,312,149 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 41,621 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KB Financial Group by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 167,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,931,000 after purchasing an additional 26,356 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of KB Financial Group by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 96,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,623 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,915,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in KB Financial Group by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 85,007 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,517,000 after buying an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KB opened at $24.88 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.24. KB Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 19.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on KB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

KB Financial Group Company Profile

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

