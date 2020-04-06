Bank of America Corp DE Has $10.89 Million Stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 317,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,313 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.42% of Cactus worth $10,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cactus by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after buying an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cactus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,531,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 202,697 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its stake in Cactus by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 478,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,437,000 after purchasing an additional 52,147 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Cactus by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 26,026 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Hedge Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Cactus during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 64.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cactus alerts:

Shares of WHD stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. Cactus Inc has a 1 year low of $8.16 and a 1 year high of $40.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.04 and its 200-day moving average is $28.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $945.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 2.05.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $140.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.63 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 13.62%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cactus Inc will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cactus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.35%.

Several analysts recently commented on WHD shares. ValuEngine lowered Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cactus from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Cactus from $35.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Cactus in a report on Friday, March 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Cactus Company Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Cactus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cactus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.