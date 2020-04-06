Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.09 Million Stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 272.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 805,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 589,216 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.72% of Rambus worth $11,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,771,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 950.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 539,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,084,000 after acquiring an additional 603,301 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Rambus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,554,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,962,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 296,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of Rambus by 184.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 429,359 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 278,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rambus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.66.

Rambus stock opened at $10.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.28, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a current ratio of 7.71. Rambus Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.01 and a 52 week high of $16.98.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.34). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 40.36%. The business had revenue of $104.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rambus Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,740.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 38,442 shares of company stock worth $504,628 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

