Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.27 Million Stock Holdings in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,816 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 36,577 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.96% of Denny’s worth $11,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Denny’s by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 331,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after acquiring an additional 19,855 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Denny’s by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,887,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,526,000 after purchasing an additional 553,094 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,792 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 32,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Christopher D. Bode sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total value of $680,130.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 22,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,308.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DENN. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Denny’s in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.36.

Denny’s stock opened at $6.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.22 million, a P/E ratio of 3.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.00. Denny’s Corp has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $23.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.03.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $113.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.17 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 21.69%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Denny’s Corp will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

