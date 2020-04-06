Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.42 Million Position in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Tiptree Inc (NASDAQ:TIPT) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 353,684 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 4.06% of Tiptree worth $11,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIPT. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tiptree by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Tiptree by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Tiptree by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Tiptree by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 5,403 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Tiptree by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 11,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TIPT. BidaskClub cut Tiptree from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Tiptree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Gene Barnes acquired 24,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $164,746.43. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,155,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,703,547.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 52,994 shares of company stock valued at $330,950 and sold 1,400 shares valued at $7,308. Company insiders own 25.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TIPT opened at $4.76 on Monday. Tiptree Inc has a 12 month low of $4.45 and a 12 month high of $8.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.19.

Tiptree (NASDAQ:TIPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $208.57 million for the quarter. Tiptree had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 4.53%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%.

Tiptree Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites and administers specialty insurance products primarily in the United States. The company provides credit protection insurance, warranty and service contract products, and niche commercial and consumer insurance programs, as well as offers value-add services, including premium finance and business processing services.

