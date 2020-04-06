Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.61 Million Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MVF) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,274,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 147,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 1.97% of BlackRock MuniVest Fund worth $11,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MVF. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,359 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,406,000 after buying an additional 320,800 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,396,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,718,000 after acquiring an additional 54,930 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 391,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,565,000 after purchasing an additional 50,121 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 303,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after acquiring an additional 71,692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 284,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the period.

Shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund stock opened at $7.64 on Monday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.06 and a 1 year high of $9.60.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $0.0335 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with as high a level of current income exempt from federal income taxes as is consistent with its investment policies and prudent investment management.

