Bank of America Corp DE Has $11.71 Million Position in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FirstService Corp (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 102.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,601 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.32% of FirstService worth $11,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FSV. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 460.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of FirstService in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in FirstService by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FirstService by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on FirstService from $106.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of FirstService from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FirstService from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.83.

FirstService stock opened at $70.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.51 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $92.41 and a 200-day moving average of $95.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. FirstService Corp has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $114.87.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.41 million. FirstService had a positive return on equity of 20.11% and a negative net margin of 10.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Corp will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.14%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment provides property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

