Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) by 20.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,776 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,383 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.31% of Associated Banc worth $11,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Associated Banc in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Associated Banc by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,308 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Associated Banc by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Associated Banc news, EVP John P. Hankerd sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $123,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $398,358.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael T. Crowley, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Associated Banc stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.45 per share, with a total value of $92,250.00. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 27,000 shares of company stock worth $432,170. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on ASB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. TheStreet cut Associated Banc from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Associated Banc from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

NYSE ASB opened at $11.48 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $19.60. Associated Banc Corp has a twelve month low of $10.23 and a twelve month high of $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $293.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.30 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 9.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Associated Banc Corp will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.55%.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

