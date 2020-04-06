Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TC Pipelines, LP (NYSE:TCP) by 136.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,683 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,088 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.38% of TC Pipelines worth $11,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 112.8% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,621,515 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,851 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TC Pipelines by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC grew its position in shares of TC Pipelines by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookfield Public Securities Group LLC now owns 1,643,576 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $69,524,000 after acquiring an additional 231,948 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TC Pipelines in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in TC Pipelines by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,134 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on TCP. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of TC Pipelines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Barclays upgraded TC Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet raised TC Pipelines from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TC Pipelines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.43.

Shares of TCP opened at $28.34 on Monday. TC Pipelines, LP has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. TC Pipelines had a net margin of 69.23% and a return on equity of 38.05%. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that TC Pipelines, LP will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

