Bank of America Corp DE Increases Stock Holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA (NYSE:GOL) by 185.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 418,880 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.37% of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes worth $11,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOL. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 275.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,714 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 45,268 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,980,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $126,144,000 after purchasing an additional 602,168 shares during the period. Compass Group LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $5,511,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in the fourth quarter worth about $1,002,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. 3.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOL stock opened at $3.52 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.96. Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA has a one year low of $1.85 and a one year high of $23.30. The company has a market capitalization of $654.55 million, a PE ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes (NYSE:GOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a negative return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $924.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $23.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC upgraded Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Buckingham Research lowered their price objective on Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.97.

GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes SA provides air passenger transportation services in Brazil and rest of South America, the Caribbean, and the United States. The company operates through Flight Transportation and Smiles Loyalty Program segments. It also offers cargo transportation and logistics services.

