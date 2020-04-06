Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its position in shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 595,845 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 46,624 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.19% of Parsley Energy worth $11,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Parsley Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Parsley Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 193.8% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Parsley Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

In other news, Director A R. Alameddine purchased 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.24 per share, with a total value of $132,400.00. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PE has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $17.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine lowered Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Parsley Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Parsley Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.43.

Shares of PE stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $15.37. Parsley Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $22.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $522.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.82 million. Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.87% and a net margin of 8.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parsley Energy Inc will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 17.86%.

About Parsley Energy

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.