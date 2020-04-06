Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Holdings in Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 436,556 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 118,436 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.38% of Telephone & Data Systems worth $11,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Telephone & Data Systems by 242.9% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 644,637 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,393,000 after buying an additional 456,632 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of Telephone & Data Systems by 114.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 481,156 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,237,000 after buying an additional 256,922 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 299,562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 218,834 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Telephone & Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $353,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Telephone & Data Systems by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,790 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares in the last quarter. 83.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Telephone & Data Systems alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Telephone & Data Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Telephone & Data Systems from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Telephone & Data Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.70.

NYSE TDS opened at $16.62 on Monday. Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $34.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Telephone & Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.07. Telephone & Data Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th. This is a boost from Telephone & Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Telephone & Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 66.02%.

About Telephone & Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides wireless, cable and wireline broadband, TV, voice, and hosted and managed services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and small-to-mid-size business customers in industries, such as the construction, retail, agriculture, professional services, and real estate; and national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options.

Featured Story: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone & Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone & Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone & Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.