Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM)

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its stake in Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 258,456 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 13,028 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.79% of Gentherm worth $11,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Gentherm by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 555,697 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in Gentherm by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 272,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,480 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentherm by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 172,759 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gentherm by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 109,480 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,860,000 after buying an additional 30,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Gentherm by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,902 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the period.

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Gentherm Inc has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $49.95. The company has a market capitalization of $990.98 million, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.99 and a 200 day moving average of $42.52.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $230.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.57 million. Gentherm had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The company’s revenue was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Gentherm from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Gentherm from to in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Gentherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Gentherm, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of heating, cooling, and ventilating devices. It operates through the following business segments: Automotive and Industrial.. The Automotive segment designs, develops, produces, and sells automotive seat comfort systems, specialized automotive cable systems, and automotive and non-automotive thermal convenience products.

