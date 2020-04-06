Bank of America Corp DE Lowers Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 165,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.59% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $11,087,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Global Financial Private Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA QEFA opened at $51.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.65. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $68.04.

